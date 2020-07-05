16520 Indiangrass Road

Amenities

It's rare to find such a beautiful completely furnished home in the coveted FRISCO neighborhood of Hollyhock with exemplary FRISCO ISD. Like new, DAVID WEEKLEY HOME with 3 Bedroom,2 ½ Bath,featuring over sized outdoor living space!Kitchen is Open to Family & Dining areas - perfect for entertaining!This charming home includes a SUPER SHOWER in Master, Wood Floors, Study, and Retreat!Granite Counters, Large Utility Room, and 2 car garage.Energy efficient!Very close to community pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Park and playground across the street.This neighborhood borders the new PGA headquarters in Frisco & zoned for Memorial High School. For $300 extra per month house will includes all furniture!