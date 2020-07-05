All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 18 2020 at 11:04 PM

16520 Indiangrass Road

16520 Indiangrass Rd · No Longer Available
Location

16520 Indiangrass Rd, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
It's rare to find such a beautiful completely furnished home in the coveted FRISCO neighborhood of Hollyhock with exemplary FRISCO ISD. Like new, DAVID WEEKLEY HOME with 3 Bedroom,2 ½ Bath,featuring over sized outdoor living space!Kitchen is Open to Family & Dining areas - perfect for entertaining!This charming home includes a SUPER SHOWER in Master, Wood Floors, Study, and Retreat!Granite Counters, Large Utility Room, and 2 car garage.Energy efficient!Very close to community pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Park and playground across the street.This neighborhood borders the new PGA headquarters in Frisco & zoned for Memorial High School. For $300 extra per month house will includes all furniture!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16520 Indiangrass Road have any available units?
16520 Indiangrass Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 16520 Indiangrass Road have?
Some of 16520 Indiangrass Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16520 Indiangrass Road currently offering any rent specials?
16520 Indiangrass Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16520 Indiangrass Road pet-friendly?
No, 16520 Indiangrass Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 16520 Indiangrass Road offer parking?
Yes, 16520 Indiangrass Road offers parking.
Does 16520 Indiangrass Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16520 Indiangrass Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16520 Indiangrass Road have a pool?
Yes, 16520 Indiangrass Road has a pool.
Does 16520 Indiangrass Road have accessible units?
No, 16520 Indiangrass Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16520 Indiangrass Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16520 Indiangrass Road has units with dishwashers.

