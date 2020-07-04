15938 Willowbrook Ln

Amenities

*MOVE-IN SPECIAL: SAVE $300 ON YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT! OR, TAKE $100 OFF YOUR FIRST 3 MONTHS! Remainder of lease @ $2200/month.*



One level living at its finest, this wonderful pet friendly home is nestled into one of the most welcoming neighborhoods in Frisco! Entertain with ease in the open layout living space, complete with stone fireplace & feature wood wall, stunning hardwood flooring, and plenty of natural light that floods the space. The absolutely jaw dropping kitchen will inspire even the most experienced chef with features that include the stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and eat-in breakfast nook. Impress guests with the wainscoting in the formal dining room and your exceptional cooking, of course. Exuding sheer bliss, the master suite, with gorgeous wood feature wall, is spacious in size and its connected bath will make you feel like you’re at the spa, everyday. Two additional bedrooms and the perfect room for a home office give everyone a place of their own. Host memorable bonfires around the fire pit area and enjoy meals under the covered patio. Your home will be the place to be for upcoming celebrations and get-togethers. Just a short drive to several highways for easy commutes multiple shopping options including Stonbrier Mall, and other cities such as Little Elm, McKinney, Prosper, Plano, and Allen, you are conveniently located right in the middle of it all. Schedule your home tour before it’s gone!