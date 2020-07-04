All apartments in Frisco
15938 Willowbrook Ln

15938 Willowbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15938 Willowbrook Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
*MOVE-IN SPECIAL: SAVE $300 ON YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT! OR, TAKE $100 OFF YOUR FIRST 3 MONTHS! Remainder of lease @ $2200/month.*

One level living at its finest, this wonderful pet friendly home is nestled into one of the most welcoming neighborhoods in Frisco! Entertain with ease in the open layout living space, complete with stone fireplace & feature wood wall, stunning hardwood flooring, and plenty of natural light that floods the space. The absolutely jaw dropping kitchen will inspire even the most experienced chef with features that include the stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, and eat-in breakfast nook. Impress guests with the wainscoting in the formal dining room and your exceptional cooking, of course. Exuding sheer bliss, the master suite, with gorgeous wood feature wall, is spacious in size and its connected bath will make you feel like you’re at the spa, everyday. Two additional bedrooms and the perfect room for a home office give everyone a place of their own. Host memorable bonfires around the fire pit area and enjoy meals under the covered patio. Your home will be the place to be for upcoming celebrations and get-togethers. Just a short drive to several highways for easy commutes multiple shopping options including Stonbrier Mall, and other cities such as Little Elm, McKinney, Prosper, Plano, and Allen, you are conveniently located right in the middle of it all. Schedule your home tour before it’s gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15938 Willowbrook Ln have any available units?
15938 Willowbrook Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15938 Willowbrook Ln have?
Some of 15938 Willowbrook Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15938 Willowbrook Ln currently offering any rent specials?
15938 Willowbrook Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15938 Willowbrook Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 15938 Willowbrook Ln is pet friendly.
Does 15938 Willowbrook Ln offer parking?
No, 15938 Willowbrook Ln does not offer parking.
Does 15938 Willowbrook Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15938 Willowbrook Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15938 Willowbrook Ln have a pool?
No, 15938 Willowbrook Ln does not have a pool.
Does 15938 Willowbrook Ln have accessible units?
No, 15938 Willowbrook Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 15938 Willowbrook Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 15938 Willowbrook Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

