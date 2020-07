Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool garage

Cute 3 bed, 2 bath plus study in Frisco ISD. Centrally located near shopping and easy access to freeways. Fantastic location immediately next to community pool. Home has upgraded kitchen appliances, custom granite, upgraded secondary bath and wood flooring in bedrooms. Custom built in mud rack in entry. Master bath is a great size with massive closet and jetted tub. Two separate fenced dog run areas in backyard with matured trees.