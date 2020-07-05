15324 Stoneridge Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage internet access

This 2,300 sq. ft. house has a great floor plan with open layout for the kitchen, family room and breakfast area. It has a large master bedroom with an over-sized master bathroom. The three other bedrooms are also large with plenty of closet space. It is located in a family friendly neighborhood in highly sought after Frisco ISD.



-Fully furnished rooms with all bedding

-Fully-equipped baths with towels

-Fully-stocked kitchen with utensils/dishes, keurig coffee pot, toaster and modern appliances

-Heating and air conditioning.

-Washer/Dryer

-Onsite parking in the garage, driveway and street.

-60" LED Television with Cable TV

-High Speed internet (100 mbps+) secured WiFi internet access

- Utilities (Electric, Gas, Water, Trash and Lawncare)

-Housekeeping available upon request (additional fees will apply)



If you need to leave Frisco and get around the DFW area, you couldnt be in a better location. Being at the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) and Sam Rayburn Tollway (121), you have easy access to both airports (DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field) and all the major roadways to navigate the Dallas area.



Property is located within 7 miles of the following major Corporations headquarters



Toyota

J.C. Penny

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Pizza Hut

HP Enterprise Services



About Frisco:

Frisco is one of the nations fastest growing cities and is listed by CNN as one of the Best Places to Live in America. Sports, shopping, festivals, dining, and arts and culture are at the core of Friscos year round events and attractions. Some of the highlights include:



World class shopping in over nine million square feet of retail space

Hundreds of dining options and 16 day spas

Two major concert and entertainment venues and four golf courses

Five professional sports teams that either play or practice in Frisco

Active live music scene and home to annual festivals, concerts, and events

Go-to place for family fun highlighted by 48 parks, hike and bike