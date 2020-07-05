All apartments in Frisco
Last updated February 10 2020

15324 Stoneridge Drive

Location

15324 Stonebridge Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
This 2,300 sq. ft. house has a great floor plan with open layout for the kitchen, family room and breakfast area. It has a large master bedroom with an over-sized master bathroom. The three other bedrooms are also large with plenty of closet space. It is located in a family friendly neighborhood in highly sought after Frisco ISD.

-Fully furnished rooms with all bedding
-Fully-equipped baths with towels
-Fully-stocked kitchen with utensils/dishes, keurig coffee pot, toaster and modern appliances
-Heating and air conditioning.
-Washer/Dryer
-Onsite parking in the garage, driveway and street.
-60&quot; LED Television with Cable TV
-High Speed internet (100 mbps+) secured WiFi internet access
- Utilities (Electric, Gas, Water, Trash and Lawncare)
-Housekeeping available upon request (additional fees will apply)

If you need to leave Frisco and get around the DFW area, you couldnt be in a better location. Being at the intersection of the Dallas North Tollway (DNT) and Sam Rayburn Tollway (121), you have easy access to both airports (DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field) and all the major roadways to navigate the Dallas area.

Property is located within 7 miles of the following major Corporations headquarters

Toyota
J.C. Penny
Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Pizza Hut
HP Enterprise Services

About Frisco:
Frisco is one of the nations fastest growing cities and is listed by CNN as one of the Best Places to Live in America. Sports, shopping, festivals, dining, and arts and culture are at the core of Friscos year round events and attractions. Some of the highlights include:

World class shopping in over nine million square feet of retail space
Hundreds of dining options and 16 day spas
Two major concert and entertainment venues and four golf courses
Five professional sports teams that either play or practice in Frisco
Active live music scene and home to annual festivals, concerts, and events
Go-to place for family fun highlighted by 48 parks, hike and bike

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

