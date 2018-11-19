All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:27 PM

15220 Bardwell Lane

15220 Bardwell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15220 Bardwell Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Luxurious 6BR,4BR Shaddock home on a .41 acre premium culdesac lot in the Villages of Stonelake! This home boasts hand-scraped hardwoods,plush new 50oz carpet,NEW roof,NEW paint,NEW fence stain,and a NEW Kitchen Aid built-in grill, and speakers throughout the home. HUGE yard that's both pool and sport court ready! Kitchen features Jenn-Air gas cooktop and NEW Kitchen Aid Dbl Oven. OVERSIZED Master Suite w sitting area and oversized Jacuzzi tub. Home includes 4BR up with large game room and flex space. Relax in the MEDIA room with 100in screen,projector and wet bar! Enjoy tons of natural light and large trees with almost 500 sqft of covered outdoor kitchen and living space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15220 Bardwell Lane have any available units?
15220 Bardwell Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 15220 Bardwell Lane have?
Some of 15220 Bardwell Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15220 Bardwell Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15220 Bardwell Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15220 Bardwell Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15220 Bardwell Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 15220 Bardwell Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15220 Bardwell Lane offers parking.
Does 15220 Bardwell Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15220 Bardwell Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15220 Bardwell Lane have a pool?
Yes, 15220 Bardwell Lane has a pool.
Does 15220 Bardwell Lane have accessible units?
No, 15220 Bardwell Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15220 Bardwell Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15220 Bardwell Lane has units with dishwashers.

