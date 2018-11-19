15220 Bardwell Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

Luxurious 6BR,4BR Shaddock home on a .41 acre premium culdesac lot in the Villages of Stonelake! This home boasts hand-scraped hardwoods,plush new 50oz carpet,NEW roof,NEW paint,NEW fence stain,and a NEW Kitchen Aid built-in grill, and speakers throughout the home. HUGE yard that's both pool and sport court ready! Kitchen features Jenn-Air gas cooktop and NEW Kitchen Aid Dbl Oven. OVERSIZED Master Suite w sitting area and oversized Jacuzzi tub. Home includes 4BR up with large game room and flex space. Relax in the MEDIA room with 100in screen,projector and wet bar! Enjoy tons of natural light and large trees with almost 500 sqft of covered outdoor kitchen and living space!