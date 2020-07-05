All apartments in Frisco
Last updated September 20 2019

14675 Oriental Drive

14675 Oriental Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14675 Oriental Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Immaculate 1.5 story home with very private rear yard in Frisco with Prosper schools. High ceilings and the open floorplan make this home bright and inviting. The large kitchen has beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop with a commercial grade vent hood and it opens to the breakfast nook and living room making it perfect for entertaining. The spacious Master Suite boasts a large closet, separate vanities, soaking tub, and oversized shower. The secondary bedrooms are downstairs, along with a study. Upstairs offers a large gameroom and half bath that could double as a media room or playroom. Includes Refrigerator and Lawn Care. This home is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14675 Oriental Drive have any available units?
14675 Oriental Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14675 Oriental Drive have?
Some of 14675 Oriental Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14675 Oriental Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14675 Oriental Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14675 Oriental Drive pet-friendly?
No, 14675 Oriental Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14675 Oriental Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14675 Oriental Drive offers parking.
Does 14675 Oriental Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14675 Oriental Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14675 Oriental Drive have a pool?
No, 14675 Oriental Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14675 Oriental Drive have accessible units?
No, 14675 Oriental Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14675 Oriental Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14675 Oriental Drive has units with dishwashers.

