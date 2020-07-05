14675 Oriental Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Immaculate 1.5 story home with very private rear yard in Frisco with Prosper schools. High ceilings and the open floorplan make this home bright and inviting. The large kitchen has beautiful granite counters, stainless steel appliances, a gas cooktop with a commercial grade vent hood and it opens to the breakfast nook and living room making it perfect for entertaining. The spacious Master Suite boasts a large closet, separate vanities, soaking tub, and oversized shower. The secondary bedrooms are downstairs, along with a study. Upstairs offers a large gameroom and half bath that could double as a media room or playroom. Includes Refrigerator and Lawn Care. This home is a MUST SEE!