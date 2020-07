Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

STUNNING HOME IN FRISCO ISD. METICULOUSLY MAINTAINED. First Texas Homes Monticello plan with 5 bedrooms plus a study or 6 bedrooms with 4 bathrooms. Two bedrooms downstairs (including study) and 4 up. Two baths down and Two up. Formal dining, sunroom, large family room, tall ceilings, and huge kitchen. Also features Game room, Media room and 3 car garage. Amazing and bright with Oversized backyard!! You will love it!