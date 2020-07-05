All apartments in Frisco
14166 El Toro Road

Location

14166 El Toro Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Meticulously maintained and updated home on corner lot with great view. This home features 4 beds, 3.5 baths; master suite bdrm has sitting area, his & her master closets, and frameless glass shower door. Other great features include covered front porch and patio, butler cabinets, pantry, extra storage under the staircase, high ceiling family room, and designer lighting throughout the house. Beautiful under counter lighting, gorgeous backsplash, built-in stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. New flooring through out! Access to community pool. NOTE: contact your own agent to view home, listing broker does NOT show home directly to prospective tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14166 El Toro Road have any available units?
14166 El Toro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14166 El Toro Road have?
Some of 14166 El Toro Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14166 El Toro Road currently offering any rent specials?
14166 El Toro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14166 El Toro Road pet-friendly?
No, 14166 El Toro Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14166 El Toro Road offer parking?
No, 14166 El Toro Road does not offer parking.
Does 14166 El Toro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14166 El Toro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14166 El Toro Road have a pool?
Yes, 14166 El Toro Road has a pool.
Does 14166 El Toro Road have accessible units?
No, 14166 El Toro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14166 El Toro Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14166 El Toro Road has units with dishwashers.

