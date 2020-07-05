14166 El Toro Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Meticulously maintained and updated home on corner lot with great view. This home features 4 beds, 3.5 baths; master suite bdrm has sitting area, his & her master closets, and frameless glass shower door. Other great features include covered front porch and patio, butler cabinets, pantry, extra storage under the staircase, high ceiling family room, and designer lighting throughout the house. Beautiful under counter lighting, gorgeous backsplash, built-in stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. New flooring through out! Access to community pool. NOTE: contact your own agent to view home, listing broker does NOT show home directly to prospective tenant.