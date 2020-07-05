14158 Danehurst Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access new construction

VILLAGE BUILDERS BY LENNAR!! NEW 3 bed 2.5 baths, with study, fireplace & COVERED PATIO. This charming home has windows that bring natural light into the large family room that opens into the kitchen & breakfast nook. The master bedroom is nestled in the back of the home with a wall of windows facing the backyard. GE Stainless Appliances include Microwave, 36in gas cooktop & hood, dishwasher & silestone kitchen counters. Hardwoods in entry, family room, study, kitchen & nook; Ceramic tile floors in all wet areas. 2in blinds, Gutters, security system prewire, radiant barrier decking, Low E vinyl windows & MUCH MORE! Wi-Fi Certified Smart Home powered by Amazon Alexa! MOVE-IN READY!!