Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
14158 Danehurst Lane
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:32 AM

14158 Danehurst Lane

14158 Danehurst Ln · No Longer Available
Location

14158 Danehurst Ln, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
VILLAGE BUILDERS BY LENNAR!! NEW 3 bed 2.5 baths, with study, fireplace & COVERED PATIO. This charming home has windows that bring natural light into the large family room that opens into the kitchen & breakfast nook. The master bedroom is nestled in the back of the home with a wall of windows facing the backyard. GE Stainless Appliances include Microwave, 36in gas cooktop & hood, dishwasher & silestone kitchen counters. Hardwoods in entry, family room, study, kitchen & nook; Ceramic tile floors in all wet areas. 2in blinds, Gutters, security system prewire, radiant barrier decking, Low E vinyl windows & MUCH MORE! Wi-Fi Certified Smart Home powered by Amazon Alexa! MOVE-IN READY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14158 Danehurst Lane have any available units?
14158 Danehurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 14158 Danehurst Lane have?
Some of 14158 Danehurst Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14158 Danehurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14158 Danehurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14158 Danehurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14158 Danehurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 14158 Danehurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14158 Danehurst Lane offers parking.
Does 14158 Danehurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14158 Danehurst Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14158 Danehurst Lane have a pool?
No, 14158 Danehurst Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14158 Danehurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 14158 Danehurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14158 Danehurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14158 Danehurst Lane has units with dishwashers.

