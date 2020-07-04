All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13906 Fall Harvest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13906 Fall Harvest Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

13906 Fall Harvest Drive

13906 Fall Harvest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13906 Fall Harvest Drive, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Gorgeous updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with lovely covered porch & patio for the after work leisure & BBQ gatherings. Enjoy the spacious open floor plan with updated laminate wood floors, and fresh coat of paint! Comes with fridge, washer & dryer, mounted TVs, and an extra freezer in the garage! Come living in the highly sought out community of Grayhawk where your summers include 2 gated community pools, jogging or biking trails with under the road passage way for safety, and adore the ride around the scenic view of the waterfall pond. Minutes from downtown Frisco, The Star, Legacy West, Shops of Legacy, and many more near by Frisco charms! PGA head quarters, Omni, & retail shopping coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13906 Fall Harvest Drive have any available units?
13906 Fall Harvest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13906 Fall Harvest Drive have?
Some of 13906 Fall Harvest Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13906 Fall Harvest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13906 Fall Harvest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13906 Fall Harvest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13906 Fall Harvest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13906 Fall Harvest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13906 Fall Harvest Drive offers parking.
Does 13906 Fall Harvest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13906 Fall Harvest Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13906 Fall Harvest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13906 Fall Harvest Drive has a pool.
Does 13906 Fall Harvest Drive have accessible units?
No, 13906 Fall Harvest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13906 Fall Harvest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13906 Fall Harvest Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District