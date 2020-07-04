13906 Fall Harvest Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Gorgeous updated 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with lovely covered porch & patio for the after work leisure & BBQ gatherings. Enjoy the spacious open floor plan with updated laminate wood floors, and fresh coat of paint! Comes with fridge, washer & dryer, mounted TVs, and an extra freezer in the garage! Come living in the highly sought out community of Grayhawk where your summers include 2 gated community pools, jogging or biking trails with under the road passage way for safety, and adore the ride around the scenic view of the waterfall pond. Minutes from downtown Frisco, The Star, Legacy West, Shops of Legacy, and many more near by Frisco charms! PGA head quarters, Omni, & retail shopping coming soon!