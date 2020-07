Amenities

dishwasher garage pool fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

For Sale For Lease: Gorgeous home ready to become your forever home! Close to community pools, school, park, and walking trails in the five-star neighborhood of Village at Willow Bay. This home boasts 5 bedrooms with the master suite located downstairs and a stunning wrought iron spiral staircase leads to the other 4 bedrooms upstairs with a game room and media room. Buyer to verify dimensions.