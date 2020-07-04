All apartments in Frisco
13246 Scotch Pine Drive

13246 Scotch Pine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13246 Scotch Pine Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Almost brand new, exquisite Traditional design featuring buff mortar and stone accents on the elevation. Solid Knotty Alder front door leads to 2 story foyer with study on one side as you enter, and formal dining with vaulted ceiling on other site. this 2 story family home have Juliet balcony, wonderful open concept kitchen with Knotty Alder custom cabinetry and butlers pantry! spacious Master down with panned ceiling. second bedroom down with full bath for elderly or child nursery. Covered Patio, balcony off game room plus media room, so much more an absolute MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13246 Scotch Pine Drive have any available units?
13246 Scotch Pine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13246 Scotch Pine Drive have?
Some of 13246 Scotch Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13246 Scotch Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13246 Scotch Pine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13246 Scotch Pine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13246 Scotch Pine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13246 Scotch Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13246 Scotch Pine Drive offers parking.
Does 13246 Scotch Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13246 Scotch Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13246 Scotch Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 13246 Scotch Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13246 Scotch Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 13246 Scotch Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13246 Scotch Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13246 Scotch Pine Drive has units with dishwashers.

