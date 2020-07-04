13246 Scotch Pine Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace game room media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Almost brand new, exquisite Traditional design featuring buff mortar and stone accents on the elevation. Solid Knotty Alder front door leads to 2 story foyer with study on one side as you enter, and formal dining with vaulted ceiling on other site. this 2 story family home have Juliet balcony, wonderful open concept kitchen with Knotty Alder custom cabinetry and butlers pantry! spacious Master down with panned ceiling. second bedroom down with full bath for elderly or child nursery. Covered Patio, balcony off game room plus media room, so much more an absolute MUST SEE!!