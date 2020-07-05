All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 13230 Sellaronda Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
13230 Sellaronda Way
Last updated January 8 2020 at 6:15 AM

13230 Sellaronda Way

13230 Sellaronda Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13230 Sellaronda Way, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
This beautiful Mediterranean home has the same floor plan as the Toll Brothers best selling model. Extensive solid wood floors, upgraded cabinets, bookshelves, drapes and plantation shutter throughout the house. Bonus room next to the Study conveniently locates downstairs. The oversized kitchen features granite counter, Island, stainless steel appliance, commercial grade cooktop is between the breakfast nook and formal dining room. Family room with a soaring two-story high ceiling and lofty windows overlooking lush backyard landscapes outside. Master suites downstairs combine luxury bath with jet tubs create a perfect oasis to unwind a busy day. Upstairs include two bedrooms, pre-wired media and game room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13230 Sellaronda Way have any available units?
13230 Sellaronda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13230 Sellaronda Way have?
Some of 13230 Sellaronda Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13230 Sellaronda Way currently offering any rent specials?
13230 Sellaronda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13230 Sellaronda Way pet-friendly?
No, 13230 Sellaronda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13230 Sellaronda Way offer parking?
Yes, 13230 Sellaronda Way offers parking.
Does 13230 Sellaronda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13230 Sellaronda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13230 Sellaronda Way have a pool?
No, 13230 Sellaronda Way does not have a pool.
Does 13230 Sellaronda Way have accessible units?
No, 13230 Sellaronda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13230 Sellaronda Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13230 Sellaronda Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District