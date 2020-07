Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool garage

New Paint! Exemplary Frisco ISD! Well maintained single story 3bed 2bath, study room as 4th bedroom, open floor plan with kitchen, breakfast and family den, majority of the areas with beautiful wood floors for easy maintenance. Common features with pools,parks, trails, ponds for fun times. Split master suite. Great room sizes. Walking distance to schools and minutes from the Dallas North Tollway and close to dining, shopping and entertainment.