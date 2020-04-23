13173 Affirmed Avenue

Amenities

Spectacular home available for rent in the prestigious gated neighborhood of Lexington. There's plenty of room w 5 beds-4 & half baths! Beautiful study, foyer & gleaming hardwood floors welcome you as you enter a fully upgraded chef's kitchen w SS appliances & soaring high ceiling in the family room. 1st FL has a great master bedroom w a large master bath & guest room w an en suite. 2nd FL comes w 3 additional bedrms, 2 baths, a game & media rm. The media room is perfect for the movie buffs as they can enjoy a large screen, a projector, and the remotes, ALL INCLUDED! Home also comes w a Dupure Water Softening System. Amenities include a huge pool, walking areas, community clubhouse & a fully equipped gym!