Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2 bath house in the fabulous neighborhood of Frisco. This house has been very well maintained and was given a contemporary makeover. House also with a Samsung refrigerator and washer dryers. A walking trail is also near by making this an exceptional home! Come and see this extraordinary home for yourselves and be the first to move into this before its taken!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13088 Minnow Way have any available units?
13088 Minnow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13088 Minnow Way have?
Some of 13088 Minnow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13088 Minnow Way currently offering any rent specials?
13088 Minnow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.