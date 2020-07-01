All apartments in Frisco
Frisco, TX
13088 Minnow Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13088 Minnow Way

13088 Minnow Way · No Longer Available
Location

13088 Minnow Way, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 2 bath house in the fabulous neighborhood of Frisco. This house has been very well maintained and was given a contemporary makeover. House also with a Samsung refrigerator and washer dryers. A walking trail is also near by making this an exceptional home! Come and see this extraordinary home for yourselves and be the first to move into this before its taken!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13088 Minnow Way have any available units?
13088 Minnow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13088 Minnow Way have?
Some of 13088 Minnow Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13088 Minnow Way currently offering any rent specials?
13088 Minnow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13088 Minnow Way pet-friendly?
No, 13088 Minnow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13088 Minnow Way offer parking?
Yes, 13088 Minnow Way offers parking.
Does 13088 Minnow Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13088 Minnow Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13088 Minnow Way have a pool?
No, 13088 Minnow Way does not have a pool.
Does 13088 Minnow Way have accessible units?
No, 13088 Minnow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13088 Minnow Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13088 Minnow Way has units with dishwashers.

