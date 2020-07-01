13085 Alvarado Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace game room media room

Beautiful and spacious throughout with soaring ceilings, 3 living areas, a curved staircase, game room, media room, closet space and three car garage. Bonus front sunroom with French Doors. Built in 2017. Quiet neighborhood. Each of the six bedrooms is large with walk-in closets. Entire home water softener. Open living areas with gourmet kitchen and large dining areas. Master retreat has garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Hardwoods, ceramic and carpet. Second bedroom downstairs and full bath. 4 bedrooms upstairs, one J & J. Large gameroom and media room upstairs. Lots of natural light. Fenced backyard with large covered patio. Landscaping. Walk to Parks and elementary school. FRISCO ISD.