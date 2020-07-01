All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:51 PM

13085 Alvarado Lane

13085 Alvarado Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13085 Alvarado Ln, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful and spacious throughout with soaring ceilings, 3 living areas, a curved staircase, game room, media room, closet space and three car garage. Bonus front sunroom with French Doors. Built in 2017. Quiet neighborhood. Each of the six bedrooms is large with walk-in closets. Entire home water softener. Open living areas with gourmet kitchen and large dining areas. Master retreat has garden tub, separate shower and double sinks. Hardwoods, ceramic and carpet. Second bedroom downstairs and full bath. 4 bedrooms upstairs, one J & J. Large gameroom and media room upstairs. Lots of natural light. Fenced backyard with large covered patio. Landscaping. Walk to Parks and elementary school. FRISCO ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13085 Alvarado Lane have any available units?
13085 Alvarado Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13085 Alvarado Lane have?
Some of 13085 Alvarado Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13085 Alvarado Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13085 Alvarado Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13085 Alvarado Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13085 Alvarado Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13085 Alvarado Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13085 Alvarado Lane offers parking.
Does 13085 Alvarado Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13085 Alvarado Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13085 Alvarado Lane have a pool?
No, 13085 Alvarado Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13085 Alvarado Lane have accessible units?
No, 13085 Alvarado Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13085 Alvarado Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13085 Alvarado Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

