Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

This Beautifully Crafted 4-3-3 Home is located in the Frisco area!! The exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and backyard!! The interior offers granite counter tops, high ceilings, 3 car garage, tankless water heater and much more. The study and Master bedroom are on the first floor. It has a media room, game room, and 3 bedrooms on the second floor. The home is located close to plenty of schools, parks, and shopping!