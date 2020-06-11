13013 Ambrose Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room

This Beautiful home includes FULL YARD CARE and features a covered porch. Open floor plan with high ceilings features a large living area with fireplace. Fabulous kitchen with granite counters, island, tile floors, stainless appliances including fridge and lots of cabinet space. Private master down with large walk-in closet and great master bath. Game room upstairs with two good sized secondary bedrooms. Home is very clean with carpet replaced last year. Large back yard with open patio.