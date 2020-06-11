All apartments in Frisco
13013 Ambrose Drive

13013 Ambrose Drive
Location

13013 Ambrose Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
This Beautiful home includes FULL YARD CARE and features a covered porch. Open floor plan with high ceilings features a large living area with fireplace. Fabulous kitchen with granite counters, island, tile floors, stainless appliances including fridge and lots of cabinet space. Private master down with large walk-in closet and great master bath. Game room upstairs with two good sized secondary bedrooms. Home is very clean with carpet replaced last year. Large back yard with open patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13013 Ambrose Drive have any available units?
13013 Ambrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 13013 Ambrose Drive have?
Some of 13013 Ambrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13013 Ambrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13013 Ambrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13013 Ambrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13013 Ambrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 13013 Ambrose Drive offer parking?
No, 13013 Ambrose Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13013 Ambrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13013 Ambrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13013 Ambrose Drive have a pool?
No, 13013 Ambrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13013 Ambrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 13013 Ambrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13013 Ambrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13013 Ambrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

