Super nice and clean 3bed2bath home in Frisco is ready-for-move-in for you to call my home. It is located in the community of the Creekside At Preston. Fresh paint, easy clean and maintain wood looking tile floor through the whole house. Split 3bedrooms give plenty of privacy to the Master Suite. Spacious living area. Granite counter top with nice backsplash, island and tons of cabinet in kitchen. Nice yard with tiled patio. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator is provided.