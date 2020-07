Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful brick patio style home in Age restricted community(one tenant must be 55+, no one younger than 19 can reside here.) Recent interior paint, recent carpet in bedrooms, ceramic tile floors everywhere else. Large open Kitchen has breakfast nook. Large Living-Dining area open out to covered patio. Lots of windows. Split bedrooms. Membership in Frisco Lakes Amenities Center, has 3 pools, walkways, tennis, planned activities and 18-hole championship golf course too.