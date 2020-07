12808 Cowper Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

PERFECT ONE STORY HOME FOR ENTERTAINING. LOCATED IN THE FRIENDLIEST, FASTEST-GROWING CITY WITH AWARD-WINNING SCHOOLS. THIS OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME HAS 2 LIVING, 2 DINING, 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH HOME WITH LARGE FORMAL AREAS OFF ENTRY & FAMILY ROOM OFF KITCHEN WITH FIREPLACE. MASTER QUIETLY SECLUDED IN BACK OF HOME WITH OVERSIZED BATH AND WALKIN CLOSET. LARGE WALKIN PANTRY WITH GRANITE ADDED TO KITCHEN COUNTERS. SPLIT OVER-SIZED SEC BEDROOM. RENTS INCLUDES WASHER, DRYER AND FRIDGE. QUITE COMMUNITY. LOCATED CLOSE TO PARKS, TRAILS, EASY ACCESS TO DALLAS NORTH AND 121 TOLLWAY, AND COWBOYS’ WORLD HEADQUARTERS AT THE STAR.