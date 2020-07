Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Available July 1st. Very clean one story, 4 bedroom home in the Grayhawk Community. Highly rated Frisco ISD Schools! Stainless appliances and corian countertops in the kitchen. Split bedrooms. Formal living room is perfect size to be used as a study. Enjoy the neighborhood amenities: pools, parks and jogging trails. Easy access to Tollway from either Eldorado or Panther Creek Pkwy. See it now before its too late!