Frisco, TX
12617 Alfa Romeo Way
Last updated July 3 2019 at 1:39 AM

12617 Alfa Romeo Way

12617 Alfa Romeo Way · No Longer Available
Location

12617 Alfa Romeo Way, Frisco, TX 75033
Grayhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a separate office on an spacious corner lot. Kitchen features granite counters, black appliances, and a huge center island. Open living area features a tile fireplace. Large office features French doors. Master suite features large closet and an attached bathroom with a garden tub. Backyard features a covered patio and lots of space for entertaining. Walking distance to highly rated schools and just a few miles from DNT. Close to new Cowboy Training Facility and lots of new businesses including the Toyota Headquarters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12617 Alfa Romeo Way have any available units?
12617 Alfa Romeo Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12617 Alfa Romeo Way have?
Some of 12617 Alfa Romeo Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12617 Alfa Romeo Way currently offering any rent specials?
12617 Alfa Romeo Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12617 Alfa Romeo Way pet-friendly?
No, 12617 Alfa Romeo Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12617 Alfa Romeo Way offer parking?
Yes, 12617 Alfa Romeo Way offers parking.
Does 12617 Alfa Romeo Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12617 Alfa Romeo Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12617 Alfa Romeo Way have a pool?
No, 12617 Alfa Romeo Way does not have a pool.
Does 12617 Alfa Romeo Way have accessible units?
No, 12617 Alfa Romeo Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12617 Alfa Romeo Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12617 Alfa Romeo Way has units with dishwashers.

