12617 Alfa Romeo Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a separate office on an spacious corner lot. Kitchen features granite counters, black appliances, and a huge center island. Open living area features a tile fireplace. Large office features French doors. Master suite features large closet and an attached bathroom with a garden tub. Backyard features a covered patio and lots of space for entertaining. Walking distance to highly rated schools and just a few miles from DNT. Close to new Cowboy Training Facility and lots of new businesses including the Toyota Headquarters.