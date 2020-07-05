12606 Ark Road

Amenities

A charming house very well maintained for lease in the heart of FriscoISD , all exemplary schools , minutes to hwy 121. This 4Bed, 3.5 Bathrooms , Game room and Media room with open floor plan . Curtain rods in all rooms. High vaulted ceiling in hallway, crown molding, Granite Counter Top & Stainless Steel Appliances. Master bath with separate shower & with jet tub, double sinks, and large closet, safe in MB closet, worktable and cabinets in garage and 55 inch TV in second level. Large backyard with stone patio, Full Sprinkler system. Fridge and a playground with swing in the backyard .