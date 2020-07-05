All apartments in Frisco
12606 Ark Road

Location

12606 Ark Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
media room
A charming house very well maintained for lease in the heart of FriscoISD , all exemplary schools , minutes to hwy 121. This 4Bed, 3.5 Bathrooms , Game room and Media room with open floor plan . Curtain rods in all rooms. High vaulted ceiling in hallway, crown molding, Granite Counter Top & Stainless Steel Appliances. Master bath with separate shower & with jet tub, double sinks, and large closet, safe in MB closet, worktable and cabinets in garage and 55 inch TV in second level. Large backyard with stone patio, Full Sprinkler system. Fridge and a playground with swing in the backyard .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12606 Ark Road have any available units?
12606 Ark Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12606 Ark Road have?
Some of 12606 Ark Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12606 Ark Road currently offering any rent specials?
12606 Ark Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12606 Ark Road pet-friendly?
No, 12606 Ark Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12606 Ark Road offer parking?
Yes, 12606 Ark Road offers parking.
Does 12606 Ark Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12606 Ark Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12606 Ark Road have a pool?
No, 12606 Ark Road does not have a pool.
Does 12606 Ark Road have accessible units?
No, 12606 Ark Road does not have accessible units.
Does 12606 Ark Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12606 Ark Road has units with dishwashers.

