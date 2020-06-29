12601 Ducks Landing

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room

This wonderful two story home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, new hardwood flooring, updated light fixtures and new door hardware. Great open floorplan with lots of natural lighting and a formal living and dining area. The large kitchen features a gas cooktop, granite countertops and tons of storage. The kitchen overlooks the family room and breakfast area making it great for families and entertaining. Oversized master suite with a fireplace, sitting area, dual sinks and a walk in closet. Upstairs boasts a huge gameroom, two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom. Located in a prime location with easy access to Dallas Tollway, Exemplary Frisco ISD and close to shopping, dining and entertainment.