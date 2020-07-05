All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 12506 Melrose Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
12506 Melrose Lane
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:43 AM

12506 Melrose Lane

12506 Melrose Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12506 Melrose Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story house in Frisco with 4 bedroom 2.1 bath with 2 living room and kitchen and formal dining. New AC, New Windows through out the house (Noice cancellation + energy Savings) Fully renovated kitchen with under cabinet lights Brand new light fixtures in all the rooms with energy saving bulbs. Newly Painted, Master bedroom closet are equipped with closet maid assembled cabinets, Gorgeous look outside with Stucco paint on Brick. Fully enabled 18X14 paver patio with fire-pit. Extended backyard for larger space, great for kids.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12506 Melrose Lane have any available units?
12506 Melrose Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12506 Melrose Lane have?
Some of 12506 Melrose Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12506 Melrose Lane currently offering any rent specials?
12506 Melrose Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12506 Melrose Lane pet-friendly?
No, 12506 Melrose Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12506 Melrose Lane offer parking?
Yes, 12506 Melrose Lane offers parking.
Does 12506 Melrose Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12506 Melrose Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12506 Melrose Lane have a pool?
No, 12506 Melrose Lane does not have a pool.
Does 12506 Melrose Lane have accessible units?
No, 12506 Melrose Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 12506 Melrose Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12506 Melrose Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District