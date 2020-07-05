12506 Melrose Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 story house in Frisco with 4 bedroom 2.1 bath with 2 living room and kitchen and formal dining. New AC, New Windows through out the house (Noice cancellation + energy Savings) Fully renovated kitchen with under cabinet lights Brand new light fixtures in all the rooms with energy saving bulbs. Newly Painted, Master bedroom closet are equipped with closet maid assembled cabinets, Gorgeous look outside with Stucco paint on Brick. Fully enabled 18X14 paver patio with fire-pit. Extended backyard for larger space, great for kids.