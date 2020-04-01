12038 Big Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool media room

Make this pristine home yours for a while. Step into a soaring 2-story entry w curved staircase&wrought iron balusters. Hardwood floors grace main living areas downstairs, well-placed in an open floorplan design. Enjoy privacy in your office w french doors, and a master suite down. 3 bedrooms up, game&media rooms w media equipment incl. & serving bar ready for your entertaining needs. Formal dining, breakfast area, lg. pantry, SS appliances incl. 5-burner gas cooktop, double ovens & fridge are fit for a chef. Full-space utility rm incl. washer&dryer. Smart systems. Take a stroll in the park, take a swim in the comm. pool or enjoy an easy to maintain backyard w covered patio, perfect for breezy summer nights.