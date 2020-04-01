All apartments in Frisco
Last updated May 1 2020 at 1:48 AM

12038 Big Springs Drive

12038 Big Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12038 Big Springs Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Make this pristine home yours for a while. Step into a soaring 2-story entry w curved staircase&wrought iron balusters. Hardwood floors grace main living areas downstairs, well-placed in an open floorplan design. Enjoy privacy in your office w french doors, and a master suite down. 3 bedrooms up, game&media rooms w media equipment incl. & serving bar ready for your entertaining needs. Formal dining, breakfast area, lg. pantry, SS appliances incl. 5-burner gas cooktop, double ovens & fridge are fit for a chef. Full-space utility rm incl. washer&dryer. Smart systems. Take a stroll in the park, take a swim in the comm. pool or enjoy an easy to maintain backyard w covered patio, perfect for breezy summer nights.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12038 Big Springs Drive have any available units?
12038 Big Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 12038 Big Springs Drive have?
Some of 12038 Big Springs Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12038 Big Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12038 Big Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12038 Big Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12038 Big Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 12038 Big Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 12038 Big Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12038 Big Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12038 Big Springs Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12038 Big Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12038 Big Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 12038 Big Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 12038 Big Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12038 Big Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12038 Big Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

