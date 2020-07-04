11967 Eden

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Gorgeous, two story home in high demand neighborhood of Frisco. Large, open floor plan on first floor, kitchen to living area. Dramatic iron spindle stair case. Master suite on first floor. Large game room upstairs. Large bedrooms upstairs with a full size bathroom. Half bath downstairs, as well for guest. Kitchen has granite counters and wood cabinets. Eat in island for additional seating. Fireplace in living room, for cozy cold nights. Backyard is good size, and fenced. Backs up to a school, no neighbors behind you! Must see! Owner is a real estate agent. Must verify schools.