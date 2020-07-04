All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11967 Eden.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11967 Eden
Last updated April 9 2020 at 10:21 PM

11967 Eden

11967 Eden Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11967 Eden Ln, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous, two story home in high demand neighborhood of Frisco. Large, open floor plan on first floor, kitchen to living area. Dramatic iron spindle stair case. Master suite on first floor. Large game room upstairs. Large bedrooms upstairs with a full size bathroom. Half bath downstairs, as well for guest. Kitchen has granite counters and wood cabinets. Eat in island for additional seating. Fireplace in living room, for cozy cold nights. Backyard is good size, and fenced. Backs up to a school, no neighbors behind you! Must see! Owner is a real estate agent. Must verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11967 Eden have any available units?
11967 Eden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11967 Eden have?
Some of 11967 Eden's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11967 Eden currently offering any rent specials?
11967 Eden is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11967 Eden pet-friendly?
No, 11967 Eden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11967 Eden offer parking?
Yes, 11967 Eden offers parking.
Does 11967 Eden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11967 Eden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11967 Eden have a pool?
No, 11967 Eden does not have a pool.
Does 11967 Eden have accessible units?
No, 11967 Eden does not have accessible units.
Does 11967 Eden have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11967 Eden has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District