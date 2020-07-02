All apartments in Frisco
11901 Woodland Way

11901 Woodland Way · No Longer Available
Location

11901 Woodland Way, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location!Location!! Great one story floorplan with study or 4th bedroom option with Exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Wood floors in Formal living, Study, living room and Hallway. Open kitchen and family room with high ceilings. Window seat in the breakfast room. Kitchen features an island, gas cooktop, light colored cabinets, dishwasher and open living space. Dishwasher and Water heater are replaced in 2015. The master and secondary bedrooms are separate. Back yard patio with yard size large enough for a play area. Hurry !!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11901 Woodland Way have any available units?
11901 Woodland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11901 Woodland Way have?
Some of 11901 Woodland Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11901 Woodland Way currently offering any rent specials?
11901 Woodland Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11901 Woodland Way pet-friendly?
No, 11901 Woodland Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11901 Woodland Way offer parking?
Yes, 11901 Woodland Way offers parking.
Does 11901 Woodland Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11901 Woodland Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11901 Woodland Way have a pool?
No, 11901 Woodland Way does not have a pool.
Does 11901 Woodland Way have accessible units?
No, 11901 Woodland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 11901 Woodland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11901 Woodland Way has units with dishwashers.

