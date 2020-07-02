11901 Woodland Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location!Location!! Great one story floorplan with study or 4th bedroom option with Exemplary Frisco ISD schools. Wood floors in Formal living, Study, living room and Hallway. Open kitchen and family room with high ceilings. Window seat in the breakfast room. Kitchen features an island, gas cooktop, light colored cabinets, dishwasher and open living space. Dishwasher and Water heater are replaced in 2015. The master and secondary bedrooms are separate. Back yard patio with yard size large enough for a play area. Hurry !!!