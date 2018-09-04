All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11895 Masters Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11895 Masters Lane
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:40 PM

11895 Masters Lane

11895 Masters Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11895 Masters Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning east facing home in Frisco ISD with over $150k of upgrades on OVERSIZED LOT! Upgrades include marble flooring, wood stairs, custom draperies, granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms, water softener, and much more. This home features master suite down, study and 2nd bedroom down with full bath, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths up, plus gameroom, media room, formal dining, open kitchen and spacious family room. 2nd bedroom down could be a great 2nd study down. Recent UPDATES include new roof and new fence. You'll enjoy the huge covered patio overlooking huge backyard. Backyard has tons of space for pool and plenty of play space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11895 Masters Lane have any available units?
11895 Masters Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11895 Masters Lane have?
Some of 11895 Masters Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11895 Masters Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11895 Masters Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11895 Masters Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11895 Masters Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11895 Masters Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11895 Masters Lane offers parking.
Does 11895 Masters Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11895 Masters Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11895 Masters Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11895 Masters Lane has a pool.
Does 11895 Masters Lane have accessible units?
No, 11895 Masters Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11895 Masters Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11895 Masters Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District