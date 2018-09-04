11895 Masters Lane

Amenities

Stunning east facing home in Frisco ISD with over $150k of upgrades on OVERSIZED LOT! Upgrades include marble flooring, wood stairs, custom draperies, granite counters in kitchen and all bathrooms, water softener, and much more. This home features master suite down, study and 2nd bedroom down with full bath, 4 bedrooms and 2 baths up, plus gameroom, media room, formal dining, open kitchen and spacious family room. 2nd bedroom down could be a great 2nd study down. Recent UPDATES include new roof and new fence. You'll enjoy the huge covered patio overlooking huge backyard. Backyard has tons of space for pool and plenty of play space.