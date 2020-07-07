All apartments in Frisco
11717 Lake Front Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11717 Lake Front Drive

11717 Lake Front Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11717 Lake Front Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Location!! Barely lived in one and half story located in the gated subdivision of The Shores at Hidden Cove.This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, and 2 half bath home has a great floor plan!Nice size living area overlooks the backyard. Kitchen is open to the family room and breakfast area.It features granite countertops, SS appliances and an eat in bar. Spacious master bedroom is located in the back of the home. Master bath has 2 sinks, separate shower, garden tub, & walk in closet! 3 split secondary bedrooms are also downstairs, one could be used as an office.Upstairs is a large game room with a half bath, great for entertaining!Extended tile entry!Home backs to Corps property so you can enjoy a peaceful outdoor patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11717 Lake Front Drive have any available units?
11717 Lake Front Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11717 Lake Front Drive have?
Some of 11717 Lake Front Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11717 Lake Front Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11717 Lake Front Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11717 Lake Front Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11717 Lake Front Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11717 Lake Front Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11717 Lake Front Drive offers parking.
Does 11717 Lake Front Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11717 Lake Front Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11717 Lake Front Drive have a pool?
No, 11717 Lake Front Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11717 Lake Front Drive have accessible units?
No, 11717 Lake Front Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11717 Lake Front Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11717 Lake Front Drive has units with dishwashers.

