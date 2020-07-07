11717 Lake Front Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets game room

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Location!! Barely lived in one and half story located in the gated subdivision of The Shores at Hidden Cove.This 4 bedroom, 2 full bath, and 2 half bath home has a great floor plan!Nice size living area overlooks the backyard. Kitchen is open to the family room and breakfast area.It features granite countertops, SS appliances and an eat in bar. Spacious master bedroom is located in the back of the home. Master bath has 2 sinks, separate shower, garden tub, & walk in closet! 3 split secondary bedrooms are also downstairs, one could be used as an office.Upstairs is a large game room with a half bath, great for entertaining!Extended tile entry!Home backs to Corps property so you can enjoy a peaceful outdoor patio!