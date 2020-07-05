All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 28 2019 at 12:20 PM

11579 Stephenville Dr.

11579 Stephenville Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11579 Stephenville Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Desirable Frisco home with large backyard and views - Beautiful, single story - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Panther Creek Estates community in Frisco. Great privacy and lots of picturesque views from the living room, master bedroom, and breakfast area nook with vista windows facing green space. Hardwood flooring through a majority of the home along with a large master bedroom, bathroom (separate tub and shower stall) and huge master closet. The backyard is south facing with a covered patio and directly connects to green space and trails. Walking distance (5 mins) to community pool area and 5 mins walk to two large community parks. Sem Elementary and Maus Middle School (9/10 rating) is walking distance for kids with sidewalk access.
Additionally - REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED
LAWN CARE AND PEST CONTROL INCLUDED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4819675)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11579 Stephenville Dr. have any available units?
11579 Stephenville Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11579 Stephenville Dr. have?
Some of 11579 Stephenville Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11579 Stephenville Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11579 Stephenville Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11579 Stephenville Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 11579 Stephenville Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11579 Stephenville Dr. offer parking?
No, 11579 Stephenville Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 11579 Stephenville Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11579 Stephenville Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11579 Stephenville Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 11579 Stephenville Dr. has a pool.
Does 11579 Stephenville Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11579 Stephenville Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11579 Stephenville Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11579 Stephenville Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

