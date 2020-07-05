11579 Stephenville Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Desirable Frisco home with large backyard and views - Beautiful, single story - 3 bedroom 2 bath home in desirable Panther Creek Estates community in Frisco. Great privacy and lots of picturesque views from the living room, master bedroom, and breakfast area nook with vista windows facing green space. Hardwood flooring through a majority of the home along with a large master bedroom, bathroom (separate tub and shower stall) and huge master closet. The backyard is south facing with a covered patio and directly connects to green space and trails. Walking distance (5 mins) to community pool area and 5 mins walk to two large community parks. Sem Elementary and Maus Middle School (9/10 rating) is walking distance for kids with sidewalk access.

Additionally - REFRIGERATOR, WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED

LAWN CARE AND PEST CONTROL INCLUDED



No Pets Allowed



