All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11502 Huntington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11502 Huntington Road
Last updated July 23 2019 at 3:10 AM

11502 Huntington Road

11502 Huntington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11502 Huntington Road, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful curb appeal, single story brick home in the heart of Frisco, conveniently located close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. Corner lot offers extra yard space and is perfectly located at the end of the block, adjacent to an open field - nothing but nature and quiet behind the home! Entry features expansive ceilings with double chandeliers. Crown molding and upgraded baseboards throughout. Huge bonus room has endless possibilities - Study, Dining Room, Work-out Studio, Crafts Room! Solar screens offer increased efficiency. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. This property is the perfect mix of location, amenities and price. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11502 Huntington Road have any available units?
11502 Huntington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11502 Huntington Road have?
Some of 11502 Huntington Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11502 Huntington Road currently offering any rent specials?
11502 Huntington Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11502 Huntington Road pet-friendly?
No, 11502 Huntington Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11502 Huntington Road offer parking?
No, 11502 Huntington Road does not offer parking.
Does 11502 Huntington Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11502 Huntington Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11502 Huntington Road have a pool?
No, 11502 Huntington Road does not have a pool.
Does 11502 Huntington Road have accessible units?
No, 11502 Huntington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11502 Huntington Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11502 Huntington Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District