11502 Huntington Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful curb appeal, single story brick home in the heart of Frisco, conveniently located close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. Corner lot offers extra yard space and is perfectly located at the end of the block, adjacent to an open field - nothing but nature and quiet behind the home! Entry features expansive ceilings with double chandeliers. Crown molding and upgraded baseboards throughout. Huge bonus room has endless possibilities - Study, Dining Room, Work-out Studio, Crafts Room! Solar screens offer increased efficiency. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. This property is the perfect mix of location, amenities and price. Schedule your tour today!