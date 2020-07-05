All apartments in Frisco
Last updated August 23 2019 at 10:49 PM

11450 Still Hollow Drive

Location

11450 Still Hollow Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Luxurious look with perfect floor plan in ideal location of Frisco. Exemplary Frisco ISD. Minutes from Hwy 121, Preston, & N Dallas Tollway, close to lots of restaurants, shopping, golf club, entertainment, etc. High ceiling in living space with lots of natural light. Master down. New paint both interior and exterior, new luxury carpet and pad, new ceiling fan in master. New sod in front yard and nicely manicured side and rear yards. Newly stained fence. Huge media room upstairs with pre-wired sound system can be used as living space, office, or game room!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11450 Still Hollow Drive have any available units?
11450 Still Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11450 Still Hollow Drive have?
Some of 11450 Still Hollow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11450 Still Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11450 Still Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11450 Still Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11450 Still Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11450 Still Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11450 Still Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 11450 Still Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11450 Still Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11450 Still Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 11450 Still Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11450 Still Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 11450 Still Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11450 Still Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11450 Still Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

