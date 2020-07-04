11438 Still Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

SPOTLESS & SPACIOUS DUPLEX for lease STRATEGICALLY LOCATED near 121 & Dallas North Tollway! Large windows let natural light flow thru this OPEN CONCEPT layout with almost 2400 sq ft, 4BR+GARAGE, 2 living including Game Room, 2 dining. 1 bathroom & secondary bed downstairs for guests or can be used as a Study! Laminate wood floors & see-thru fireplace join the living-dining areas near your charming Kitchen w-new STAINLESS STEEL appl. including dishwasher, gas range & built-in micro. Tile & carpet PROFESSIONALLY STEAM CLEANED to restore the house to the condition it was when rented to previous tenants + totally painted last year when previous tenants moved in. Great property with low exterior maintenance!