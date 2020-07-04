All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11438 Still Hollow Drive

11438 Still Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11438 Still Hollow Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
SPOTLESS & SPACIOUS DUPLEX for lease STRATEGICALLY LOCATED near 121 & Dallas North Tollway! Large windows let natural light flow thru this OPEN CONCEPT layout with almost 2400 sq ft, 4BR+GARAGE, 2 living including Game Room, 2 dining. 1 bathroom & secondary bed downstairs for guests or can be used as a Study! Laminate wood floors & see-thru fireplace join the living-dining areas near your charming Kitchen w-new STAINLESS STEEL appl. including dishwasher, gas range & built-in micro. Tile & carpet PROFESSIONALLY STEAM CLEANED to restore the house to the condition it was when rented to previous tenants + totally painted last year when previous tenants moved in. Great property with low exterior maintenance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11438 Still Hollow Drive have any available units?
11438 Still Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11438 Still Hollow Drive have?
Some of 11438 Still Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11438 Still Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11438 Still Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11438 Still Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11438 Still Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11438 Still Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11438 Still Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 11438 Still Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11438 Still Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11438 Still Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 11438 Still Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11438 Still Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 11438 Still Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11438 Still Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11438 Still Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

