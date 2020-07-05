11401 Knoxville Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great open floor plan with beautiful wood floors! Huge kitchen, with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, island, desk, refrig, window seat & bkft bar, opens to large living area with gas fireplace & custom built-ins. Home features nice crown molding, split bedrooms, stacked formals. Master has trey ceiling, huge walk-in closet, separate tile shower, jetted tub & double sinks. Garage has workbench & sink. Nice backyard with covered patio. No more than 2 pets and dogs must be under 50 lbs.