All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11401 Knoxville Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11401 Knoxville Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:58 AM

11401 Knoxville Lane

11401 Knoxville Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11401 Knoxville Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great open floor plan with beautiful wood floors! Huge kitchen, with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, island, desk, refrig, window seat & bkft bar, opens to large living area with gas fireplace & custom built-ins. Home features nice crown molding, split bedrooms, stacked formals. Master has trey ceiling, huge walk-in closet, separate tile shower, jetted tub & double sinks. Garage has workbench & sink. Nice backyard with covered patio. No more than 2 pets and dogs must be under 50 lbs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11401 Knoxville Lane have any available units?
11401 Knoxville Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11401 Knoxville Lane have?
Some of 11401 Knoxville Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11401 Knoxville Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11401 Knoxville Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11401 Knoxville Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11401 Knoxville Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11401 Knoxville Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11401 Knoxville Lane offers parking.
Does 11401 Knoxville Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11401 Knoxville Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11401 Knoxville Lane have a pool?
No, 11401 Knoxville Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11401 Knoxville Lane have accessible units?
No, 11401 Knoxville Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11401 Knoxville Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11401 Knoxville Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District