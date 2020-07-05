11401 Knoxville Lane

Amenities
Great open floor plan with beautiful wood floors! Huge kitchen, with granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, island, desk, refrig, window seat & bkft bar, opens to large living area with gas fireplace & custom built-ins. Home features nice crown molding, split bedrooms, stacked formals. Master has trey ceiling, huge walk-in closet, separate tile shower, jetted tub & double sinks. Garage has workbench & sink. Nice backyard with covered patio. No more than 2 pets and dogs must be under 50 lbs.