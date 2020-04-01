All apartments in Frisco
11301 Amber Valley Drive

11301 Amber Valley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11301 Amber Valley Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
bbq/grill
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful updated 1 story. The home has 10 ft ceilings that greet you the moment you enter the home. Each room is accented with large windows to allow for loads of natural light. The dining room is immediately on the one right and leads to the kitchen which is open to the living room and breakfast nook. If you want an open floor plan with tall ceilings, this is the home for you. The two guest rooms are at the front of the home while the master retreat sits at the rear of the home. The backyard has a beautiful pergola that is perfect for outdoor dining and grilling. Come with refrigerator, washer & dryer, portable Microwave.

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
• Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
• Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
• Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11301 Amber Valley Drive have any available units?
11301 Amber Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11301 Amber Valley Drive have?
Some of 11301 Amber Valley Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11301 Amber Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11301 Amber Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11301 Amber Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11301 Amber Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11301 Amber Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 11301 Amber Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11301 Amber Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11301 Amber Valley Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11301 Amber Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 11301 Amber Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11301 Amber Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 11301 Amber Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11301 Amber Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11301 Amber Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

