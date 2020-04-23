All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11282 SE Beeville Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11282 SE Beeville Drive
Last updated September 3 2019 at 7:21 PM

11282 SE Beeville Drive

11282 Beeville Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11282 Beeville Dr, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
media room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
This spacious 5 bedroom, 3.1 bath home is located in sought after Frisco. It features wonderful natural light with a soaring 20 foot entrance and 3 spacious living areas, the study has built in niches and 2 large dining areas and media room with an additional study area at the top of the stairs. The master is down and 4 additional bedrooms upstairs with Jack & Jill baths. The media room includes a projector for your families entertainment! The 3 car tandem garage is rear facing. Owner will pay the HOA dues, tenant to comply. The home also will be professionally cleaned and painted before move in and has new dishwasher, microwave and stove top! Please no pets & no smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11282 SE Beeville Drive have any available units?
11282 SE Beeville Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11282 SE Beeville Drive have?
Some of 11282 SE Beeville Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11282 SE Beeville Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11282 SE Beeville Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11282 SE Beeville Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11282 SE Beeville Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11282 SE Beeville Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11282 SE Beeville Drive offers parking.
Does 11282 SE Beeville Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11282 SE Beeville Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11282 SE Beeville Drive have a pool?
No, 11282 SE Beeville Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11282 SE Beeville Drive have accessible units?
No, 11282 SE Beeville Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11282 SE Beeville Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11282 SE Beeville Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District