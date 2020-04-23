11282 SE Beeville Drive

Amenities

This spacious 5 bedroom, 3.1 bath home is located in sought after Frisco. It features wonderful natural light with a soaring 20 foot entrance and 3 spacious living areas, the study has built in niches and 2 large dining areas and media room with an additional study area at the top of the stairs. The master is down and 4 additional bedrooms upstairs with Jack & Jill baths. The media room includes a projector for your families entertainment! The 3 car tandem garage is rear facing. Owner will pay the HOA dues, tenant to comply. The home also will be professionally cleaned and painted before move in and has new dishwasher, microwave and stove top! Please no pets & no smoking.