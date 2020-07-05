All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11227 Raveneaux Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11227 Raveneaux Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:11 AM

11227 Raveneaux Drive

11227 Raveneaux Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11227 Raveneaux Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location! Location! Location! This lovely home is located in the highly sought Frisco neighborhood in a quiet golf course and desirable super Frisco ISD schools. This beautiful home with new AC, new water heater, new carpet in master bedroom, spacious open floor plan boasts gorgeous hand scraped hard wood floors, extended crown molding and corian countertops. Large master bedroom complimented by dual vanities, jetted tub and separate shower in the bathroom. Brick and stone around the flowerbeds and landscaping. Close to shops and restaurants. Walking distance to park and community pool. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11227 Raveneaux Drive have any available units?
11227 Raveneaux Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11227 Raveneaux Drive have?
Some of 11227 Raveneaux Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11227 Raveneaux Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11227 Raveneaux Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11227 Raveneaux Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11227 Raveneaux Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11227 Raveneaux Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11227 Raveneaux Drive offers parking.
Does 11227 Raveneaux Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11227 Raveneaux Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11227 Raveneaux Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11227 Raveneaux Drive has a pool.
Does 11227 Raveneaux Drive have accessible units?
No, 11227 Raveneaux Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11227 Raveneaux Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11227 Raveneaux Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District