11227 Raveneaux Drive

Location! Location! Location! This lovely home is located in the highly sought Frisco neighborhood in a quiet golf course and desirable super Frisco ISD schools. This beautiful home with new AC, new water heater, new carpet in master bedroom, spacious open floor plan boasts gorgeous hand scraped hard wood floors, extended crown molding and corian countertops. Large master bedroom complimented by dual vanities, jetted tub and separate shower in the bathroom. Brick and stone around the flowerbeds and landscaping. Close to shops and restaurants. Walking distance to park and community pool. Must see!