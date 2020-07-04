11211 Still Hollow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated home with open floor plan in great location of Frisco.The newly carpeted staircase overlooks the bright living room with wood flooring, and plenty of tall windows and a nice chandelier above the living room floor. A good size dining room leading into the kitchen with lots of cabinets and a built in Microwave oven. The breakfast nook is right next to it. Easy access to the covered patio from the breakfast eating area. A good size living room and 2 large bedrooms on the second floor. The down stair HVAC has recently been replaced.