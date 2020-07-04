All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11211 Still Hollow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11211 Still Hollow Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

11211 Still Hollow Drive

11211 Still Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11211 Still Hollow Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated home with open floor plan in great location of Frisco.The newly carpeted staircase overlooks the bright living room with wood flooring, and plenty of tall windows and a nice chandelier above the living room floor. A good size dining room leading into the kitchen with lots of cabinets and a built in Microwave oven. The breakfast nook is right next to it. Easy access to the covered patio from the breakfast eating area. A good size living room and 2 large bedrooms on the second floor. The down stair HVAC has recently been replaced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11211 Still Hollow Drive have any available units?
11211 Still Hollow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11211 Still Hollow Drive have?
Some of 11211 Still Hollow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11211 Still Hollow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11211 Still Hollow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11211 Still Hollow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11211 Still Hollow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11211 Still Hollow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11211 Still Hollow Drive offers parking.
Does 11211 Still Hollow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11211 Still Hollow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11211 Still Hollow Drive have a pool?
No, 11211 Still Hollow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11211 Still Hollow Drive have accessible units?
No, 11211 Still Hollow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11211 Still Hollow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11211 Still Hollow Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District