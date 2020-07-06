11206 Bakersfield Drive

Amenities
STUNNING SINGLE STORY in Exemplary FRISCO SCHOOLS! Attractive Stone & Brick Elevation Accented w-Rich Cedar Shutters! LIGHT & BRIGHT Open Floor Plan w-High Ceilings! 18 Inch Tile from the Front Door to the Back Door!! GOURMET KITCHEN w-Abundant Storage, Walk In Pantry plus Butler's Pantry, GRANITE Counters, GAS COOKTOP, & Stainless Appliances! Private OWNER'S SUITE w-Dual Vanities, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, & Spacious Walk In Closet! Split Bedrooms w-Private Bath plus POWDER BATH for Guests! STUDY could serve as 4th Bedroom. UPGRADES include NEW 50 Year Roof & Gutters, NEW 16 SEER Trane AC, Gas Water Heater 2017, Freshly Painted Interior, NEW Carpet & Plush Pad!! ENJOY 5 STAR Community w-Pool, Park & Trails!