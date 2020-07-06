All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11206 Bakersfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11206 Bakersfield Drive
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:43 AM

11206 Bakersfield Drive

11206 Bakersfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11206 Bakersfield Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
STUNNING SINGLE STORY in Exemplary FRISCO SCHOOLS! Attractive Stone & Brick Elevation Accented w-Rich Cedar Shutters! LIGHT & BRIGHT Open Floor Plan w-High Ceilings! 18 Inch Tile from the Front Door to the Back Door!! GOURMET KITCHEN w-Abundant Storage, Walk In Pantry plus Butler's Pantry, GRANITE Counters, GAS COOKTOP, & Stainless Appliances! Private OWNER'S SUITE w-Dual Vanities, Jetted Tub, Separate Shower, & Spacious Walk In Closet! Split Bedrooms w-Private Bath plus POWDER BATH for Guests! STUDY could serve as 4th Bedroom. UPGRADES include NEW 50 Year Roof & Gutters, NEW 16 SEER Trane AC, Gas Water Heater 2017, Freshly Painted Interior, NEW Carpet & Plush Pad!! ENJOY 5 STAR Community w-Pool, Park & Trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11206 Bakersfield Drive have any available units?
11206 Bakersfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11206 Bakersfield Drive have?
Some of 11206 Bakersfield Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11206 Bakersfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11206 Bakersfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11206 Bakersfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11206 Bakersfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11206 Bakersfield Drive offer parking?
No, 11206 Bakersfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11206 Bakersfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11206 Bakersfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11206 Bakersfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11206 Bakersfield Drive has a pool.
Does 11206 Bakersfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 11206 Bakersfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11206 Bakersfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11206 Bakersfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District