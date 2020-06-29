All apartments in Frisco
Last updated October 12 2019 at 12:45 AM

11198 Snyder Drive

11198 Snyder Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11198 Snyder Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, a study with French doors, plus a 3-car garage with workbench. Kitchen is open to the family room and features a large island, granite counter tops, custom cabinets with roll-out shelves, a pantry, and lots of storage. Breakfast area features a window seat. Enjoy the jetted tub, separate shower, and double sinks in the master suite. Three additional bedrooms are split from the master bedroom area. A covered patio is located off the family room and overlooks the backyard, and a separate side patio is conveniently located near the formal dining room. Community amenities include large pool, park, and playground area. Fabulous family home, Frisco schools, nearby shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11198 Snyder Drive have any available units?
11198 Snyder Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11198 Snyder Drive have?
Some of 11198 Snyder Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11198 Snyder Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11198 Snyder Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11198 Snyder Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11198 Snyder Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11198 Snyder Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11198 Snyder Drive offers parking.
Does 11198 Snyder Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11198 Snyder Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11198 Snyder Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11198 Snyder Drive has a pool.
Does 11198 Snyder Drive have accessible units?
No, 11198 Snyder Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11198 Snyder Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11198 Snyder Drive has units with dishwashers.

