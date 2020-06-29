11198 Snyder Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

This beautiful home has 4 bedrooms, a study with French doors, plus a 3-car garage with workbench. Kitchen is open to the family room and features a large island, granite counter tops, custom cabinets with roll-out shelves, a pantry, and lots of storage. Breakfast area features a window seat. Enjoy the jetted tub, separate shower, and double sinks in the master suite. Three additional bedrooms are split from the master bedroom area. A covered patio is located off the family room and overlooks the backyard, and a separate side patio is conveniently located near the formal dining room. Community amenities include large pool, park, and playground area. Fabulous family home, Frisco schools, nearby shopping.