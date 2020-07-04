All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11170 Villita Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11170 Villita Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:42 AM

11170 Villita Street

11170 Villita Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11170 Villita Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
new construction
built in 2017, 3 car garage house for lease!!! this house has 4br, 3.5ba + game room+ study room + media room. media room has pre-wired 7.1 surround sound. open concept layout with large kitchen with ss gas appliances + double oven + under cabinet light + a huge walk-in pantry! bay window & tray ceiling in master bedroom. every room has large walk-in closet. tankless water heater for energy efficiency. large backyard with big covered patio. pre-piped gas line for outdoor BBQ. community has a resort style amenity center with large pool, 2 fireplaces, 2 BBQ grill and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11170 Villita Street have any available units?
11170 Villita Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11170 Villita Street have?
Some of 11170 Villita Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11170 Villita Street currently offering any rent specials?
11170 Villita Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11170 Villita Street pet-friendly?
No, 11170 Villita Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11170 Villita Street offer parking?
Yes, 11170 Villita Street offers parking.
Does 11170 Villita Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11170 Villita Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11170 Villita Street have a pool?
Yes, 11170 Villita Street has a pool.
Does 11170 Villita Street have accessible units?
No, 11170 Villita Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11170 Villita Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11170 Villita Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District