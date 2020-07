Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Golf Course lot home with super family friendly floorplan. Tons of light in this open plan. Recent paint and new carpet. Kitchen and breakfast area open to the huge living room with a breakfast bar. Chefs paradise has tons of storage and counter top space. Master suite looks out to the course and has 2 walk in closets, garden tub with sep shower, dual sinks, vaulted ceilings, the list goes on and on.