All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11021 Prescott Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11021 Prescott Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 11:42 PM

11021 Prescott Drive

11021 Prescott Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11021 Prescott Drive, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well Maintained Home in Frisco with 5 Bedroom and 3.5 bath with Media. Master Bedroom downstairs a bay window sitting area. Open Floor Plan. Granite Kitchen Counter tops with Gas cooking range with Microwave vented Outside. Double Oven. 2 Car Garage and large Backyard. Community Pool and Amenity Center. Great Frisco Schools. The house is professionally cleaned and the carpet is shampoo cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11021 Prescott Drive have any available units?
11021 Prescott Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11021 Prescott Drive have?
Some of 11021 Prescott Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11021 Prescott Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11021 Prescott Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11021 Prescott Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11021 Prescott Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11021 Prescott Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11021 Prescott Drive offers parking.
Does 11021 Prescott Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11021 Prescott Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11021 Prescott Drive have a pool?
Yes, 11021 Prescott Drive has a pool.
Does 11021 Prescott Drive have accessible units?
No, 11021 Prescott Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11021 Prescott Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11021 Prescott Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District