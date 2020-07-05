11021 Prescott Drive

Well Maintained Home in Frisco with 5 Bedroom and 3.5 bath with Media. Master Bedroom downstairs a bay window sitting area. Open Floor Plan. Granite Kitchen Counter tops with Gas cooking range with Microwave vented Outside. Double Oven. 2 Car Garage and large Backyard. Community Pool and Amenity Center. Great Frisco Schools. The house is professionally cleaned and the carpet is shampoo cleaned.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
