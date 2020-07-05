11015 Tree Shadow Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

New wood floor will be installed to all the carpet area before Oct 20. Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with a study. Open floor plan offers split bedrooms along with spacious family room and corner fireplace. Wood floor in formal living, formal dining, study and master bedroom. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counter-top, skylight, and abundance of cabinet & counter space! Large master suite offers walk-in closet along with dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub in master bath. Pre-wired sound system in the house. Prime Frisco Location!