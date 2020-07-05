All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 11015 Tree Shadow Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
11015 Tree Shadow Lane
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:07 AM

11015 Tree Shadow Lane

11015 Tree Shadow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11015 Tree Shadow Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New wood floor will be installed to all the carpet area before Oct 20. Fabulous 3 bedroom and 2 bath home with a study. Open floor plan offers split bedrooms along with spacious family room and corner fireplace. Wood floor in formal living, formal dining, study and master bedroom. Gourmet kitchen offers granite counter-top, skylight, and abundance of cabinet & counter space! Large master suite offers walk-in closet along with dual sinks, separate shower & garden tub in master bath. Pre-wired sound system in the house. Prime Frisco Location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11015 Tree Shadow Lane have any available units?
11015 Tree Shadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11015 Tree Shadow Lane have?
Some of 11015 Tree Shadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11015 Tree Shadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11015 Tree Shadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11015 Tree Shadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 11015 Tree Shadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 11015 Tree Shadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11015 Tree Shadow Lane offers parking.
Does 11015 Tree Shadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11015 Tree Shadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11015 Tree Shadow Lane have a pool?
No, 11015 Tree Shadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 11015 Tree Shadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 11015 Tree Shadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11015 Tree Shadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11015 Tree Shadow Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District