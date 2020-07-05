11008 Hermitage Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool hot tub

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Updated House with pool in golf course -- House For Lease in Plano - Beautiful 2-story house with a pool in desirable Plantation Subdivision. Relaxing Backyard with waterfall feature, a separate hot tub and outdoor lighting. Nice Wood Fence. Master bedroom downstairs, master suite feature frameless shower. Lots of updates include cedar slab vanities, pergola, oak floors, oak stairs. Epoxy floor in garage. This sweet home is heaven from the hustle and bustle! Must See! Don't Miss! (Short term lease available)



[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]

Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.



(PET POLICY):

Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.



(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):

Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.



(DEPOSIT):

Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.



(APPLY):

Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.

Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.

Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.

Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.



(RLNE3274692)