11008 Hermitage Ln
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:13 AM

11008 Hermitage Ln

11008 Hermitage Lane · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

11008 Hermitage Lane, Frisco, TX 75035
Plantation Resort

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Updated House with pool in golf course -- House For Lease in Plano - Beautiful 2-story house with a pool in desirable Plantation Subdivision. Relaxing Backyard with waterfall feature, a separate hot tub and outdoor lighting. Nice Wood Fence. Master bedroom downstairs, master suite feature frameless shower. Lots of updates include cedar slab vanities, pergola, oak floors, oak stairs. Epoxy floor in garage. This sweet home is heaven from the hustle and bustle! Must See! Don't Miss! (Short term lease available)

[Tenant & Tenant's agent to verify schools, room sizes, all info in listing prior to leasing]
Please go to 31realty.net, click (Rent), click (View Details) in this property listing to get more information and then click (Contact Us) to schedule showing. Property is not Section 8 approved.

(PET POLICY):
Pet is allowed. Please kindly verify with the landlord's rental property insurance coverage on certain types of breeds. Pet deposit is $350 for each pet, and it is non-refundable.

(RENTAL REQUIREMENT):
Min credit score 600. We will check rental history, income, background and credit history. Monthly Income: prefer 3 times of monthly rent.

(DEPOSIT):
Deposit is 1 month of rent. Extra deposit required to cure background blemishes. Rent and deposit are not negotiable until application is received.

(APPLY):
Please visit www.31realty.net, and find this property on the [Rent] tab, click on [Apply Now] next to the property address.
Application fee is $40 for each person over 18 years old.
Everyone over 18 years old needs to apply separately.
Please include driver license and 2 recent pay stubs.

(RLNE3274692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11008 Hermitage Ln have any available units?
11008 Hermitage Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 11008 Hermitage Ln have?
Some of 11008 Hermitage Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11008 Hermitage Ln currently offering any rent specials?
11008 Hermitage Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11008 Hermitage Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 11008 Hermitage Ln is pet friendly.
Does 11008 Hermitage Ln offer parking?
Yes, 11008 Hermitage Ln offers parking.
Does 11008 Hermitage Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11008 Hermitage Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11008 Hermitage Ln have a pool?
Yes, 11008 Hermitage Ln has a pool.
Does 11008 Hermitage Ln have accessible units?
No, 11008 Hermitage Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 11008 Hermitage Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 11008 Hermitage Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

