All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 10801 Briar Brook Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
10801 Briar Brook Lane
Last updated January 31 2020 at 7:28 PM

10801 Briar Brook Lane

10801 Briar Brook Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10801 Briar Brook Lane, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Lease this remodeled beauty with custom touches throughout. Newly installed windows on the entire home, upgraded landscaping & a glass front door create a gorgeous curb appeal. Updates include laminate flooring, remodeled kitchen with ceiling height glass cabinets, custom lighting, apron sink, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, & beverage fridge. Kitchen is open to the bright living area with newly designed fireplace & hearth. Other updates include framed mirrors in baths, entirely repainted interior, built-in shelving and cabinets in study and game room. Enjoy your covered back patio and outdoor custom shed with air conditioning
& electricity. Don't miss this custom beauty in Frisco ISD!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10801 Briar Brook Lane have any available units?
10801 Briar Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10801 Briar Brook Lane have?
Some of 10801 Briar Brook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10801 Briar Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10801 Briar Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10801 Briar Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10801 Briar Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10801 Briar Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10801 Briar Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 10801 Briar Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10801 Briar Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10801 Briar Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 10801 Briar Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10801 Briar Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 10801 Briar Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10801 Briar Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10801 Briar Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District