10801 Briar Brook Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Lease this remodeled beauty with custom touches throughout. Newly installed windows on the entire home, upgraded landscaping & a glass front door create a gorgeous curb appeal. Updates include laminate flooring, remodeled kitchen with ceiling height glass cabinets, custom lighting, apron sink, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, & beverage fridge. Kitchen is open to the bright living area with newly designed fireplace & hearth. Other updates include framed mirrors in baths, entirely repainted interior, built-in shelving and cabinets in study and game room. Enjoy your covered back patio and outdoor custom shed with air conditioning

& electricity. Don't miss this custom beauty in Frisco ISD!