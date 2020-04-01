10701 Camelot Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous Home Situated on a Corner Lot Located in Highly Rated Frisco ISD. Well Designed One Story Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths + 2 Car Garage. Natural Light Filled Entry Leads to the Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Spectacular Eat in Kitchen is Perfect for Entertaining & Boasts Glass Tile Back splash, Under-mount Lighting, Farm Sink, SS Appl's & Center Island. Private Master Retreat with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, Separate Shower with Frame-less Enclosure & Walk-in Closet. Secondary Bedrooms & Full Bath Split from Master. Private Backyard with Board on Board Fence & Great Size Deck Provides Plenty of Space for Family and Friends. Great Location only Minutes from Employment, Restaurants, and Shopping!!