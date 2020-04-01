All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:01 PM

10701 Camelot Drive

10701 Camelot Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10701 Camelot Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Home Situated on a Corner Lot Located in Highly Rated Frisco ISD. Well Designed One Story Features 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths + 2 Car Garage. Natural Light Filled Entry Leads to the Large Living Room with Gas Fireplace. Spectacular Eat in Kitchen is Perfect for Entertaining & Boasts Glass Tile Back splash, Under-mount Lighting, Farm Sink, SS Appl's & Center Island. Private Master Retreat with Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, Separate Shower with Frame-less Enclosure & Walk-in Closet. Secondary Bedrooms & Full Bath Split from Master. Private Backyard with Board on Board Fence & Great Size Deck Provides Plenty of Space for Family and Friends. Great Location only Minutes from Employment, Restaurants, and Shopping!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10701 Camelot Drive have any available units?
10701 Camelot Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 10701 Camelot Drive have?
Some of 10701 Camelot Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10701 Camelot Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10701 Camelot Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10701 Camelot Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10701 Camelot Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 10701 Camelot Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10701 Camelot Drive offers parking.
Does 10701 Camelot Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10701 Camelot Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10701 Camelot Drive have a pool?
No, 10701 Camelot Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10701 Camelot Drive have accessible units?
No, 10701 Camelot Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10701 Camelot Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10701 Camelot Drive has units with dishwashers.

